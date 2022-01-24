Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 21 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    24 January 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in Iran increased to 132,251 with 21 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

    Some 21 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,251, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

    7,691 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 577 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,082,759 patients out of a total of 6,258,181 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 1,222 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 60,513,855 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,651,657 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 14,856,764 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships