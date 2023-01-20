Go to the main site
    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    20 January 2023, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,732 with two more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

    71 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 39 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,979 patients out of a total of 7,563,167 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    217 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,179,644 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,578,198 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,563,731 people have also received the third or fourth shots as booster jabs.


    Photo: IRNA

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

