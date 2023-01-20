Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

20 January 2023, 22:20
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,732 with two more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Two more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,732, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

71 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 39 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,979 patients out of a total of 7,563,167 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

217 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,179,644 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,578,198 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,563,731 people have also received the third or fourth shots as booster jabs.


Photo: IRNA



Related news
Oil prices increase with positive economic outlook in China
Italy's COVID-19 incidence and Rt drop
Russia records 6,078 daily COVID cases, 41 deaths in past day
Теги:
Read also
Oil prices increase with positive economic outlook in China
Italy's COVID-19 incidence and Rt drop
Suicides in Japan increase in 2022, 1st rise among men in 13 yrs
About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul
Japan PM Kishida vows to downgrade COVID-19 categorization in spring
Brazilian meatpackers authorized to sell to China, Indonesia
Italy faces another 10 days of heavy snow, high winds
S. Korea to lift mask mandate for most indoor spaces Jan. 30
News Partner
Popular
1 Türkiye's company interested in TPP construction in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakh President charged to investigate crimes against journalists
3 AD Ports Group partners with Kazakh National Oil Company, Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development
4 Kazakhstan confirms 74 new COVID cases
5 Frosts and slippery surfaces: over 200 injured in Almaty

News