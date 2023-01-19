Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

19 January 2023, 22:20
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,730 with two more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Two more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,730, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

98 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 44 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,930 patients out of a total of 7,563,096 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

211 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,177,411 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,577,943 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,563,463 people have also received the third or fourth shots as booster jabs.

