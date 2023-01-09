Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

9 January 2023, 22:20
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,710 with two more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

135 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 54 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

135 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 54 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,489 patients out of a total of 7,562,060 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

163 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,161,739 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,570,485 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,511,793 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: en.irna.ir

