Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    23 November 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,632 with two more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

    Two more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,632, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

    30 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 18 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,334,927 patients out of a total of 7,559,446 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    67 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,137,266 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,545,850 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,370,894 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


    Photo: en.irna.ir
    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia records 5,631 new daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center
    Covid-19 Brazil: new variant derived from Ômicron detected in SP
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Russia records 4,460 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 China ready to elevate Chinese-Kazakh relations to new height - Mao Ning
    2 Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia
    3 Abu Dhabi Int’l Food Exhibition to see wide-scale int’l participation, including Kazakhstan
    4 Investments in transport and logistics exceed 1trln tenge in 2022
    5 Global economic growth to slow to 2.2 pct in 2023: OECD