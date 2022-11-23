Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

23 November 2022, 22:20
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,632 with two more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Two more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,632, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

30 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 18 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,334,927 patients out of a total of 7,559,446 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

67 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,137,266 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,545,850 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,370,894 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: en.irna.ir

Теги:
Related news
Russia records 5,631 new daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center
Covid-19 Brazil: new variant derived from Ômicron detected in SP
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Read also
India's IT industry freezes on fresh hiring amid Facebook, Twitter layoffs
Russia records 5,631 new daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center
OPEC daily basket price stands at $86.20 a barrel Tuesday
Experimental Italian space capsule Mini-IRENE launched
UN climate meet met with mixed reactions, hopes for next meet despite disappointment
Luxury hotel chain to open in Japan’s highest building in 2028
Covid-19 Brazil: new variant derived from Ômicron detected in SP
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles northwestern Türkiye, injuring 22
News Partner
Popular
1 China ready to elevate Chinese-Kazakh relations to new height - Mao Ning
2 Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia
3 Abu Dhabi Int’l Food Exhibition to see wide-scale int’l participation, including Kazakhstan
4 Investments in transport and logistics exceed 1trln tenge in 2022
5 Global economic growth to slow to 2.2 pct in 2023: OECD

News