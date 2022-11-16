Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

16 November 2022, 22:20
COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
16 November 2022, 22:20

COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,615 with two more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Two more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,615, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

74 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 31 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,334,364 patients out of a total of 7,559,129 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

81 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,133,117 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,540,873 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,362,108 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: IRNA
Related news
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Read also
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation
Boeing forecasts air cargo traffic to increase twofold in next 20 years
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News