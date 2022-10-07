COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,471 with two more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

166 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 51 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,327,349 patients out of a total of 7,551,022 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

128 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,093,835 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,495,796 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,251,286 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.





Photo: IRNA