COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
7 October 2022, 22:20

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,471 with two more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Some two more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,471, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

166 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 51 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,327,349 patients out of a total of 7,551,022 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

128 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,093,835 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,495,796 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,251,286 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


