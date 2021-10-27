COVID-19 kills 197 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 125,716 with 197 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

10,644 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,462 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,455,329 patients out of a total of 5,888,100 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,127 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 51,738,578 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 31,718,775 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



