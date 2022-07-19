Qazaq TV
COVID-19 kills 19 more Iranians in past 24 hours
19 July 2022 22:20

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,532 with 19 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

5,377new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 774 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,069,663 patients out of a total of 7,289,542 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

640 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,717,489 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,079,954 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 28,602,524 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.


