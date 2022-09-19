19 September 2022, 22:22

COVID-19 kills 18 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,319 with 18 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 18 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,319, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

726 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 131 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,321,458 patients out of a total of 7,543,548 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

249 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,065,138 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,460,617 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,142,263 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir