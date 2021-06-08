COVID-19 kills 179 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 81,362 with 179 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

8,846 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,216 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,578,263 patients out of a total of 2,980,116 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,620 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry went on to say that 20,812,338 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The Health Ministry also announced that 4,252,778 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 682,483 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.