Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 173 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    9 March 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 138,433 with 173 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

    Some 173 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 138,433, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

    5,008 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 911 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,754,234 patients out of a total of 7,107,167 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 3,265 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 63,338,092 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,935,842 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 24,517,348 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships