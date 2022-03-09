COVID-19 kills 173 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 138,433 with 173 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

5,008 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 911 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,754,234 patients out of a total of 7,107,167 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,265 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,338,092 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,935,842 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 24,517,348 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



