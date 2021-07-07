COVID-19 kills 166 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 85,261 with 166 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Some 166 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 85,261, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

17,212 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,710 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,967,821 patients out of a total of 3,304,135 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,344 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 4,507,480 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,052,170 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



