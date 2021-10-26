COVID-19 kills 156 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 125,519 with 156 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Some 156 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 125,519, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

9,096 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,277 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,443,243 patients out of a total of 5,877,456 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,184 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 51,455,291 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 30,950,480 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.