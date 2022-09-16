Go to the main site
    COVID-19 kills 15 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    16 September 2022, 21:41

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,273 with 15 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

    The ministry said that in the past 24 hours, 644 patients were also diagnosed with the disease, of whom 124 were hospitalized.

    According to figures by the Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Iran have reached 7,542,230 since the pandemic began.

    So far, 7,319,561 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    341 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

    It also announced that so far, 65,060,117 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,454,129 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,118,318 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

