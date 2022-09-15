Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 15 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    15 September 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,258 with 15 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

    The ministry said that in the past 24 hours, 624 patients were also diagnosed with the disease, of whom 144 were hospitalized.

    According to figures by the Ministry, the total number of Covid infections in Iran have reached 7,541,586 since the pandemic began.

    So far, 7,318,854 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    386 Covid patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

    It also announced that so far, 65,059,341 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,453,280 people have received the second dose of a Covid vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,114,457 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

    23 out of 31 Iranian provinces reported no deaths from the respiratory disease over the past 24 hours.


    Photo: en.irna.ir

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan records 49 new COVID-19 cases
    Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
    Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
    Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad