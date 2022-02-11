Go to the main site
    COVID-19 kills 143 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    11 February 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 133,437 with 143 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

    Some 143 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 133,437, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

    31,247 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,781 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,260,240 patients out of a total of 6,761,855 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 3,261 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 61,428,247 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,745,040 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 20,937,247 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

