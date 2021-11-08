COVID-19 kills 140 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 127,439 with 140 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 140 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 127,439, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

8,341 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,164 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,615,460 patients out of a total of 5,996,155 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,669 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 55,391,778 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 39,465,958 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 198,634 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.