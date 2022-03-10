COVID-19 kills 139 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 138,572 with 139 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Some 139 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 138,572, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

6,424 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 832 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,761,892 patients out of a total of 7,113,591 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,176 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,397,770 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,999,931 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 24,682,293 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.