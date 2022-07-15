Qazaq TV
COVID-19 kills 13 more Iranians over past 24 hours
15 July 2022 22:20

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,477 with 13 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Some 13 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,477, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

4772 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 565 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,067,168 patients out of a total of 7,270,023 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

432 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,698,435 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,058,144 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 28,227,908 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

