Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 117 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    15 March 2022, 22:24

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 139,180 with 117 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

    Some 117 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 139,180, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

    3,223 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 675 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,791,854 patients out of a total of 7,130,129 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 2,531 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 63,638,460 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,323,487 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 25,347,771 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    Inflow of US investment in Kazakh economy nearly doubles – MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships