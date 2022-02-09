COVID-19 kills 116 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 133,164 with 116 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

39,085 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,902 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,215,909 patients out of a total of 6,696,927 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,853 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,292,771 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,666,259 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 20,516,478 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.