COVID-19 kills 112 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 127,551 with 112 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

8,305 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,203 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,629,596 patients out of a total of 6,004,460 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,640 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 55,405,154 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 40,193,198 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 268,638 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.



