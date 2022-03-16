COVID-19 kills 109 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 139,289 with 109 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Some 109 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 139,289, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

3,010 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 521 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,798,350 patients out of a total of 7,133,139 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,360 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,669,915 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,376,750 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 25,436,237 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.