Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 10 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    4 October 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,458 with 10 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

    Some 10 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,458, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

    380 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 104 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,326,757 patients out of a total of 7,550,401 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    141 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,091,291 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,492,762 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,242,941 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


    Photo: IRNA

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty