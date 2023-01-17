Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours

17 January 2023, 21:43
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,828 with one more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

113 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 62 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,830 patients out of a total of 7,562,868 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

194 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,173,873 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,576,279 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,556,544 people have also received the third or fourth shots as booster jabs.


Photo: en.irna.ir

