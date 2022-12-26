Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours

    26 December 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,675 with one more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

    One more Iranian has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,675, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

    60 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 35 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,964 patients out of a total of 7,560,852 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,150,423 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,561,735 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,398,563 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

    Photo: en.irna.ir
    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    54 injured in blast at paint manufacturing plant in NW Iran
    10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
    Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases
    Russia records 5,335 daily COVID cases, a new low since November 29 — crisis center
    Popular
    1 December 26. Today's Birthdays
    2 Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr
    3 Kazakh President signs youth policy law
    4 Over 5 mln foreigners entered Kazakhstan this year
    5 December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events