COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,675 with one more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

60 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 35 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,964 patients out of a total of 7,560,852 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,150,423 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,561,735 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,398,563 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir



