Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours

26 December 2022, 22:20
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,675 with one more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

One more Iranian has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,675, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

60 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 35 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,964 patients out of a total of 7,560,852 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,150,423 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,561,735 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,398,563 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir


Related news
54 injured in blast at paint manufacturing plant in NW Iran
10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases
Теги:
Read also
54 injured in blast at paint manufacturing plant in NW Iran
10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases
6 dead, 19 missing as floods batter Philippines
Japan sacks MSDF captain over alleged state secret leak
Russia records 5,335 daily COVID cases, a new low since November 29 — crisis center
Survey identifies new deforested areas in Amazon
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
News Partner
Popular
1 December 26. Today's Birthdays
2 Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr
3 December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakh President signs youth policy law
5 Over 5 mln foreigners entered Kazakhstan this year

News