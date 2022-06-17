COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran reached 141,361 with 1 more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

156 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 28 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,060,097 patients out of a total of 7,234,523 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 313 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,599,409 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,937,433 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,658,049 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



