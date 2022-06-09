COVID-19 kills 1 Iranian over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,343 with one more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

One more Iranian has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,343, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Some 202 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 35 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,057,938 patients out of a total of 7,233,319 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 409 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,571,388 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,897,330 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,603,049 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.