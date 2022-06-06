COVID-19 kills 1 Iranian over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,332 with 1 more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 59 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 16 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,056,206 patients out of a total of 7,232,790 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

441 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,556,249 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,875,691 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,574,708 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



