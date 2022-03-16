Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Kazakhstan turns ‘green’

    16 March 2022, 09:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ or moderate risk ‘yellow zone’ as of today, March 16, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 85 new coronavirus cases.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions COVID-19
