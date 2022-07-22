22 July 2022 20:20

COVID-19: Kazakhstan reveals ICU occupancy rate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Health Ministry revealed the occupancy rate of COVID-19 intensive care units in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the ministry, as of today, the occupancy rate of COVID-19 intensive care units stands at 6% as 35 out of 542 beds are occupied.

High occupancy of COVID-19 infectious diseases beds is observed in Nur-Sultan city - 49%, Almaty city - 46%, Zhambyl region - 43%, and North Kazakhstan region - 40%.

The top 3 regions with high COVID-19 intensive care units occupancy include Nur-Sultan city - 21%, Zhambyl region - 20%, and Kyzylorda region - 14%.

Countrywide, 35 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, up 1.9 times than a week before.

The ministry informed that three COVID-19 patients are on lung ventilation and six are on non-invasive lung ventilation.







