COVID-19: Kazakhstan returns to ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has returned to the ‘green zone’, the lowest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of June 7, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Karaganda region remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Almaty city as well as Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 989 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 395,064 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 367,285 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.