COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports more recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

22 patients have been released from infectious hospitals after completing their treatment for the COVID-19.

The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has totaled 4,768, including 1,001 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,345 in Almaty city, 232 in Shymkent city, 106 in Akmola region, 175 in Aktobe region, 180 in Almaty region, 262 in Atyrau region, 50 in East Kazakhstan region, 173 in Zhambyl region, 264 in West Kazakhstan region, 204 in Karaganda region, 60 in Kostanay region, 232 in Kyzylorda region, 114 in Mangistau region, 148 in Pavlodar region, 33 in North Kazakhstan region, and 189 in Turkestan region.

The number of registered cases of the coronavirus infection has amounted to 9,304 in Kazakhstan. The novel virus has killed 37 people in the country.



