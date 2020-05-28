Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports more recoveries

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 May 2020, 07:15
COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports more recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

22 patients have been released from infectious hospitals after completing their treatment for the COVID-19.

The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has totaled 4,768, including 1,001 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,345 in Almaty city, 232 in Shymkent city, 106 in Akmola region, 175 in Aktobe region, 180 in Almaty region, 262 in Atyrau region, 50 in East Kazakhstan region, 173 in Zhambyl region, 264 in West Kazakhstan region, 204 in Karaganda region, 60 in Kostanay region, 232 in Kyzylorda region, 114 in Mangistau region, 148 in Pavlodar region, 33 in North Kazakhstan region, and 189 in Turkestan region.

The number of registered cases of the coronavirus infection has amounted to 9,304 in Kazakhstan. The novel virus has killed 37 people in the country.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events