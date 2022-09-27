Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 68 new cases, 937 recoveries
27 September 2022, 08:57

COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 68 new cases, 937 recoveries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 68 new COVID-19 cases have been reported countrywide in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of |Healthcare.

Of them, 17 – in Astana, 13 – in Almaty, 2 – in Abai region, 1 – in Akmola region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 5 –in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 – in Ulytau region.

The total tally of the confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,393,284 since the pandemic beginning.

Meanwhile, 937 people have recovered from the infection, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,378,302.

Of them, 2 – in Astana, 4 – in Almaty, 597 – in Akmola region, 201 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Zhetysu region, 3 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Abai region, 19 – in West Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Karaganda region, 70- in Kostanay region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, and 9 – in Pavlodar region.


