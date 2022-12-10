Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 218 fresh cases

10 December 2022, 12:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 218 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, up 15 COVID-19 cases registered one day earlier, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1,725 people are treated for COVID-19 across the country, including 263 COVID-19 patients at healthcare facilities and 1,462 home-care COVID-19 patients.

7 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition. Condition of 4 more COVID-19 patients is estimated as critical, while 3 patients are on life support.

One death caused by COVID-19 was announced on December 9, 2022.


News