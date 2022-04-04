COVID-19: Kazakhstan remains in ‘safe’ green zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘green’ zone, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

There are no regions in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

The ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country, is also empty.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan added 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,305,199 coutrywide. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,035 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.