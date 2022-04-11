COVID-19: Kazakhstan remains in ‘green’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All regions of Kazakhstan stay in the ‘green’ zone, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

All regions are still outside the ‘red’ and ‘yellow’ zones, the highest and the second highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities, as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions remain in the safe ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past day Kazakhstan had recorded 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 caseload totals 1,305,304 in Kazakhstan. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,528 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.



