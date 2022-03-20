COVID-19: Kazakhstan remains in ‘green’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘green’ zone, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, is empty.

There are no regions in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country, is empty as well.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions stay in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 49 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 1,304,867 countrywide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,285,159 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.



