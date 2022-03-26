COVID-19: Kazakhstan in ‘green area’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM There are no regions remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ or moderate risk ‘yellow zone’ as of today, March 26, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.