    COVID-19: Kazakhstan documents 5 fresh cases

    31 May 2022, 10:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan registered five new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,750 since the pandemic began, Kazinform cites the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread.

    Almaty city added four new cases of the coronavirus infection, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported only one COVID-19 case.

    It bears to remind that the country recorded five cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday, May 30.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

