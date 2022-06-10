Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds 9 new cases

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 June 2022, 10:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan reported nine fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, four down from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Of nine, four new COVID-19 cases were registered in Almaty city. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added three COVID-19 cases, while Shymkent city and Karaganda region logged in one COVID-19 case each.

The overall COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,305,837 in Kazakhstan.

On Thursday the country recorded 13 cases of the coronavirus infection.


