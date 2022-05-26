Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds 3 new cases, 2 recoveries

    26 May 2022, 10:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added five new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    Three COVID-19 cases were reported in Almaty city, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Kostanay region recorded one COVID-19 case each, raising the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,715.

    Two people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours – one COVID-19 recovery was registered in Almaty city and one in East Kazakhstan region.

    A total of 1,291,962 Kazakhstanis made full recovery from the coronavirus infection since the pandemic began.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
