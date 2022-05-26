Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds 3 new cases, 2 recoveries

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 May 2022, 10:45
COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds 3 new cases, 2 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added five new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Three COVID-19 cases were reported in Almaty city, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Kostanay region recorded one COVID-19 case each, raising the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,715.

Two people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours – one COVID-19 recovery was registered in Almaty city and one in East Kazakhstan region.

A total of 1,291,962 Kazakhstanis made full recovery from the coronavirus infection since the pandemic began.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes