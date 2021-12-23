Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID-19: Kazakh capital turns ‘yellow’

    23 December 2021, 09:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan city, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow area’ as of today December 23, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh capital was in the ‘green area’.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy